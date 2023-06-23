E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 3.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of TME traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 1,118,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

