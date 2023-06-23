E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Legend Biotech accounts for 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,823. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.