Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.81. 33,006,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,937,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

