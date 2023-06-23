Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 548,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

