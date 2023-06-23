Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.91.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

