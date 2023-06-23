Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 541,227.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,605 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $178.86. 105,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,070. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

