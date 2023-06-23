EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 13.1% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

