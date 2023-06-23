EdgeRock Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.