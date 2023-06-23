EdgeRock Capital LLC Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,311,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $72.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.