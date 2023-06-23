EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

