EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

LMBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

