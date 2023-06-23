EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 19,659 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MTUM opened at $141.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

