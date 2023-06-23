EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

