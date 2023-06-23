Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

