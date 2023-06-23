Energi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,506.62 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $50,506.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,719,909 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

