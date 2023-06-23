Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

ET stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.