Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 58,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

