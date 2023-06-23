Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
