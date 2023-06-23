Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

