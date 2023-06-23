Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 23rd (ACN, BAK, BKGFY, BLWYF, BTDPY, BZLFY, CHLWF, CLS, CPRX, CSAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 23rd:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. TD Cowen currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $325.00.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

