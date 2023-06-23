ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $10.78 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $131.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,733.07 or 1.00009401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00956065 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $73.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

