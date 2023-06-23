Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ETTYF opened at $27.10 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

