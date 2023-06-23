Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ETTYF opened at $27.10 on Monday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.
About Essity AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free research report on Essity AB (publ) from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.