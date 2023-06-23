ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $76.72. 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

Get ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.