Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ETD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. 205,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,422. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $697.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.