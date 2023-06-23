Ethereum Price Hits $1,887.55 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion and $8.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,887.55 or 0.06169046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,489 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.