Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

