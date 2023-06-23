Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

