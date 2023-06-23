Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
