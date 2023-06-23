Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.87. Evogene shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,015,677 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

