Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.87. Evogene shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,015,677 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Evogene Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Evogene from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.