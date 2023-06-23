Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.60

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.76. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 6,362 shares traded.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

