Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

