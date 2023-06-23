F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $20.25. F & M Bank shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 958 shares.

F & M Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Increases Dividend

About F & M Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from F & M Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

