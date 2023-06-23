Family Investment Center Inc. Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 21.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. 87,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

