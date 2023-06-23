Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,101 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 827,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 651,792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 39,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

