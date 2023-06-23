Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,408,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Fastly Company Profile



Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

