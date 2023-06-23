Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Down 4.3%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41). Approximately 10,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.47).
Feedback Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.31. The firm has a market cap of £14.66 million, a PE ratio of -846.15 and a beta of 1.02.
Feedback Company Profile
Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in in pre-existing medical images, explore texture biomarkers for research into diseases like cancer, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.
Further Reading
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Feedback
Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.