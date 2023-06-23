Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ferrovial Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of FRRVY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

