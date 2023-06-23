Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $200.03 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $200.03 million and $58.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,219,279 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

