Financial Analysis: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.01% -37.02% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -53.16% -44.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.39%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 656.59%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$89.12 million ($2.19) -2.96 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($1.02) -0.76

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats ORIC Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; and a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.