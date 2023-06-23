Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

