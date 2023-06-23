Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.