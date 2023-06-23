Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.