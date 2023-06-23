Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $31.52 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 6.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.