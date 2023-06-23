Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
Insider Activity
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
