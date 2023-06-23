Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock valued at $676,031,097. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

