Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 228,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

