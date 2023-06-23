Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $463.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.52.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

