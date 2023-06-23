Financial Survey: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) vs. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -18.05% -25.10% -6.02% Golden Matrix Group -5.44% -7.17% -6.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 10 11 0 2.39 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $975.24 million 21.58 -$193.38 million ($0.59) -107.47 Golden Matrix Group $39.76 million 1.78 -$250,000.00 ($0.05) -39.20

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Matrix Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Cloudflare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

