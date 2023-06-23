Financial Survey: First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First NBC Bank and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $260.98 million 2.25 $67.40 million $1.74 7.56

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First NBC Bank and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp 28.18% 17.58% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First NBC Bank and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

