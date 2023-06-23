First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Acquires $4,562,581.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,219.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,181.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

