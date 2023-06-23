First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $881.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $881,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.19. 963,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
