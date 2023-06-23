First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.58. 35,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.